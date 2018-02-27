Entertainment, Gossip

Lovely Photo Of Singer Bright Chimezie, His Wife And Children

Bright Chimezie Ironmuo, also called Okoro Junior was born on the day of Nigerian independence i.e October 1, 1960. He is a
musician who hails from Ekeoba, Umuahia in Imo State of Nigeria.

Bright Chimezie was born and bred in his village. He grew up with the image of a beautiful African village in his mind. At the time he was growing-up, there were still tales by moonlight, moon dances, folk tales and so on. He was active reading books written by African authors like Chinua Achebe, Cyprain Ekwensi and Elechi Amadi. He also read about how the white man came to Nigeria and desecrated Nigerian culture and he started picking interest on African things and ideology. That was how the Afro-centrism flared up in him and everything he did brought up the exclamation, “Ah, Okoro man,” from people. They meant it to be derogatory at first but Chimezie liked it and consequently, he picked the name Okoro as his stage name.


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: I’ll Get My Boyfriend Back Even If I Cheat On Him In The House- Nina

Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, Phyno, Tiwa Savage & More: Photos Show How Celebs Will Look Like When They Grow Old

Daddy Freeze blasts Redeemed pastor for asking members to comb their hair forward

“Why I Opened My Fashion Outfit “Extreme Beauty Palace” In Egbeda”-Popular Yoruba Actress Bimbo Ogunnowo Speaks

Singer Davido Shows Off His New OBO Diamond Necklace Worth $100,000 – Photos

Uche Maduagwu prays for Rita Dominic to get married soon

Why Adekunle Gold Dedicated His New Song ‘Ire’ To His Dead Sister

I Told Him My Darkest Secret ,But He Used It To Slut-Shame & Control Me – Lady Cries Out

“I Was Spiritually Attacked After Acting In FEMI ADEBAYO’s JELILI”-Popular Yoruba Actress, JEMILA, Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *