‘Mama J Never Die Yet o’ — Tiwa Savage debunks death rumor

Nigerian singer and mother of one has taken to her Instagram page to debunk the death hoax that has been making rounds on social media since yesterday, 24th of February.

As of yesterday, a post about the death of the singer had been going viral on social media.

The rumour was started by a Facebook page who published a post that the singer died of heart failure, and encouraged their readers to comment RIP and like their page.

The false news quickly spread across social media, and eventually got to the singer herself who reacted immediately.

“Mama J Never die Yet ooo”, Tiwa wrote on Instagram.

source: Instagram