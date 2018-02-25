Man shares his achievements so far since he met his girlfriend

A Twitter user identified as Mafelathoro from South African took to the platform to narrate a lovely story of what he has achieved alongside his girlfriend, since they began dating back in 2012.

Mafelathoro wrote;

I met my girl in 2012 when I just started my degree in economics and she was starting with her LLB. Just last week I received news that I’m officially a PhD candidate and today she was admitted as an attorney of the high court. Blessings!!!

Source – Gistreel