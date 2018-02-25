Entertainment

Man shares his achievements so far since he met his girlfriend

A Twitter user identified as Mafelathoro from South African took to the platform to narrate a lovely story of what he has achieved alongside his girlfriend, since they began dating back in 2012.

Mafelathoro wrote;

I met my girl in 2012 when I just started my degree in economics and she was starting with her LLB. Just last week I received news that I’m officially a PhD candidate and today she was admitted as an attorney of the high court. Blessings!!!

See his post below.

Don’t they look so cute together?

Source – Gistreel


You may also like

‘I Never Said I Will Make N25million In 2 Weeks’- Tboss Cries Out, Blast Fan

‘I am not dead yet’- Tiwa Savage Denies Rumors that she Died of Heart Failure Yesterday

Nigerian Billioniare Folorunsho Alakija Gets Dragged on Twitter and It’s Messy

Nigerian Lady Reveals What Police Officers Did to her After her Car Broke Down in Calabar (photo)

Tonto Dikeh flaunts her new ‘enhanced’ body in new photo

Apostle Suleman’s Wife Set For Big Birthday Bash

Rihanna Becomes The First-Ever Artist To Earn Eight Number Ones From One Album In The History Of Billboard

3 Scoops from The Grand MTV Shuga Naija Lagos Screening Premiere

I am sweet in bed – Mr Ibu brags about his bedroom skills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *