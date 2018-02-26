Entertainment, Gossip

“Me and Simi Are Amazing Together” – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle gold originally called Adekunle Kosoko has continued to sweep his relationship with Simi under the carpet.

In a chat with TVC television today, he was asked by the presented to tell the curious fans who have been asking if he and Simi are dating, but he played along for a while without giving a direct answer of yes or no.

After much pestering from the TV host he casually said “me and Simi are amazing together.” He replied.

Adekunle Gold and Simi have continue to put the public on suspense as none of them is agreeing to accept that they are dating publicly or debunk the rumor rather they have been playing along.

Well it may take time but surely one day we will know the truth about them.


Tags

You may also like

Stardom Take Away My Freedom – Nkechi Emmanuel Aka Nurse Titi

Chris Brown Gifts Rihanna $30k Diamond Chain For Her 30th Birthday

Sosoliso Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Shares Beautiful Photos With Nigerian Celebrities (Photos)

Tiwa Savage Clubbing With Wizkid After Death Rumour (Video)

Excited Female Fan Stormed The Stage And Danced With Olamide In Germany(Photos,Video)

#BBNaija: Bambam And Teddy-A Had s*x… Nigerians React

‘You look like a bag of money’ – Fans gush over Actress, Empress Njamah’s photo

#BBNaija 2018: “I have lost focus on N45m, now in love” – Nina

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Leaked nudes shock internet users .. (+18)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *