“Me and Simi Are Amazing Together” – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle gold originally called Adekunle Kosoko has continued to sweep his relationship with Simi under the carpet.

In a chat with TVC television today, he was asked by the presented to tell the curious fans who have been asking if he and Simi are dating, but he played along for a while without giving a direct answer of yes or no.

After much pestering from the TV host he casually said “me and Simi are amazing together.” He replied.

Adekunle Gold and Simi have continue to put the public on suspense as none of them is agreeing to accept that they are dating publicly or debunk the rumor rather they have been playing along.

Well it may take time but surely one day we will know the truth about them.