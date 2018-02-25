Meet Prosper Erem, The Fulfilled Female Shoe Maker

In the age where ladies are into pseudo-prostitution to acquire ostentatious goods like iPhones, shoes and clothes, one person is contributing her little quota to the development of the local economy.

Prosper Chidinma Erem

Prosper Chidinma Erem is a young Nigerian girl full of beauty and brains with impressive entrepreneurial skills.

She is presenting into the business of shoemaking which she is raking money from aside being a student of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. She is also a unionist who is very vocal.

Before her tertiary education, she began with Ankara bags and shoes (male and female) and proceeded to apprenticeship on shoe making.

Later on, in addition to undergoing a mentorship in shoe making, the enthusiastic shoe maker said she was “outsourced by the Governor of her state due to her optimism and doggedness in her trade” to be among those that made the trip to China for the acquisition of the necessary know-how needed to advance in automated shoe making.

Exposed to large quantity shoe-making machines, Prosper said she took “the ritual a step further by learning how to operate virtually all the shoe making machines and the Chinese people were very friendly.”

Today, while also encouraging other females to dare to be innovative, The student said she has “found something that makes me happy and fulfilled.”