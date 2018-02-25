Member Of Notorious Kidnap Gang Meets His Wateloo In Delta… See Weapons Recovered (Photos)

A member of a six-man kidnap gang who stormed Mosogar in Jesse Town, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, has met his waterloo in the hands of security operatives.

It was gathered that the dreaded gang who were said to be in a Red Audi car, entered the ancient city of Jesse through Wallington Road, Mosogar to have a drink at a bar located on Mission Road Jesse Town, but decided to leave few minutes later.

On their way out, the gang encountered some police officers on a patrol van, and one of the suspects was gunned down in the ensuing duel while five others escaped, and guns, bullets and charms were recovered from the suspect.

An online reported who shared the photos wrote: “Few minutes after settling at the bar, the robbers noticed that all eyes were on them so they decided to relocate. On their way out to another location they saw police officers on their patrol van approaching them, this led to an uproar, they all fled for safety but not all were lucky enough as the police officers were proactive and was able to gun one down while others who are currently at large ran for safety.”

