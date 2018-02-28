Mercy Aigbe Looking Awesome In Her Natural Hair And No Makeup

Mercy Aigbe on set of a movie with no makeup.

Below are lovely pictures of actress Mercy Aigbe wearing her natural hair and having no makeup on. The Yoruba actress shared the pictures while she was on set of a movie whose title she didn’t reveal.

Last year, her marriage to her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry went through a rough path as she was allegedly beaten by him. The actress shared a video of the injuries she sustained as a result of the domestic violence she claimed he perpetrated on her. Shortly after the incidence, Mercy moved out of her matrimonial home and unfollowed her hubby on social media. Speaking on the beating, she said,

“He beats me consistently.

“I stayed because I loved him and because everytime he beats me, he begs and gets family and friends to beg me. He promised regularly to change but he never did. When my husband gets angry, he gets physical, not only to me but to anyone. He has done that with my house help who reported him to the Police years ago”.

It appears things are about to start getting rosy between the couple after she recently celebrated her birthday. Her hubby took the opportunity to celebrate her with the below quote.

Today you are @40 even though we are fighting I still say happy birthday to you because you are still my wife and my children mother as I use to call you ones again happy birthday to you Mercy Aigbe Gentry. Long life and God bless you.

Mercy proceeded to receiving the olive branch by following Lanre Gentry on social media after months of animosity towards each other, a period that saw Lanre claiming the actress is suffering from mental illness.

Source – kemifilani