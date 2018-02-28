News Feed

Microbiology Graduate Who Had Distinction Turns Bricklayer (Photos)

 

The egghead in question making do with what is available

Nigerians have come across the inspiring story of a Nigerian university graduate who became a bricklayer to make a living.

The young man graduated from an unnamed university with a distinction in Microbiology and became a bricklayer. The inspiring story was shared by a Facebook user on a group known as Igboist. 

The Facebook user identified as Adimorah Enechukwu stated that he shared the story to inspire others like he was inspired by the man’s touching determination to succeed. Enechukwu advised others to be motivated by the man because without work there is no gain. 

He further challenged graduates to take steps to succeed. 

In his words:

“Despite being a distinction graduate of microbiology (SLT). I believe in NO WORK NO GAIN. “If it doesn’t pain you” I challenge other graduates today. NEVER SIT IDLE WAITING FOR OIL AND OFFICE JOBS. UNTIL IT COMES, GO OUT THERE AND HUSTLE. GOD BLESS MEN HUSTLING IN THE STREET TO MAKE ENDS MEET”.

