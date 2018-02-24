Mo’hits Records To Hold Reunion Concerts (See Details)

The defunct Mo’hits group is planning to hold a reunion concert, and they’ll most like your 10-15 cities during the concert, this was revealed by D’banj to Netng.

Recall that Davido made it possible for the group “Mo’hits Record” to perform together on stage since during his 30BG concert last. That was their first group performance since their official break up.

Now something big is coming, D’banj said;:-

“After the 30 Billion Concert, offers have been coming in. We have an offer for Moh’hits to tour ten or fifteen cities.”

D’banj and Don Jazzy started Mo’ hits in 2004, but Wande Coal, D’Prince, Dr Sid and Kayswitch joined later. The group, however, broke up in 2012.

Don Jazzy is now the CEO of Mavin Records while D’banj has DB Records.

