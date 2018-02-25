Here is the moment BBN housemate Tobi caught Miracle and Nina smashing last night (Video)

Last night, Big Brother housemate, Tobi caught Miracle and Nina smashing for the second time after their weekend party.

Tobi who couldn’t believe his eyes ran out in full force, while other housemates chased him to ge the gist, which he refused to spill.

However, Ifu Ennada who had an idea of what happened was seen telling fellow housemates Teddy A, Cee-C and Leo that Miracle and Nina were caught having s*x in the bathroom.

According to her, ‘Tobi catch them for bathroom they make out, Na just small f**k.’

Watch the video below.

So Tobi caught Miracle and Nina making out, like real making out yeah, and everyone wants the gist – #BBNaija #BBNaijaFans #DoubleWahala pic.twitter.com/uJZldDuZdc — Big Brother Naija Fans (@bbnaija18) February 25, 2018

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog