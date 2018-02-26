Here is the moment Tobi put up his former pair mate Cee-C and her partner Lolu for possible eviction (Video)

This evening, viewers were stunned after Big Brother Head of house, Tobi took a very hard decision, by putting his former strategic partner Cee-C and her partner Lolu for possible eviction.

Bamco (Bam Bam & Rico Swavey), Lifu ( Leo & Ifu Ennada) and Gelah ( Angel & Aheeneka) were nominated for eviction. And Tobi as the Head of House, needed to save one of the pairs and replace them with another pair that escaped the nomination for eviction.

After Tobi had an intense conversation with his strategic partner, Alex, he decided to save Bamco (Bam Bam & Rico Swavey) and put up Celo (Cee-C and Lolu) for possible eviction.

Watch the video below.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog