Mortuary Attendant In Trouble After Allegedly Caught Assaulting Corpse Of Late Singer, Ebony (Photos)

A video clip which captures a man believed to be the head of the Bechem Government Hospital Mortuary, Ghana seemingly fondling corpses of late Ghanaian singer, Ebony and her friend, Franky Kuri has led to a public outrage as many are calling for heads to roll.

The said mortuary man with a tribal mark on his left cheek was seen holding the head of Franky Kuri while staring at her concurrently.

“Unbelievable! Life is too short,” he said and left hold of the head.

“I have taken footage of it. If I see it on social media, I will hold you responsible because I won’t share it,” another person is heard as saying.

Moments after that, the same man was captured fondling Ebony’s corpse until the one taking footage asked him to take off his hands just so he films his preferred part.

The development has generated controversies as the public cannot fathom why professionals of a medical facility could manhandle dead bodies and boldly film the despicable activity.

Meanwhile, Ebony’s father and her management have threatened to take legal actions against Bechem Government Hospital Mortuary.

Ebony met her untimely death, on Thursday, February 8, when the jeep she was traveling in, slammed into an oncoming VIP bus. The accident, which happened on the Kumasi – Sunyani road, also led to the death of a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a female acquaintance identified only as Frankie, who were also on board the Jeep.

The final funeral rite of the late dancehall act is slated for March 17, 2018 while Franky Kuri’s is on March 3. Airman Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee will be buried on March 23.

