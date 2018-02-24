‘MTV Shuga’ premieres season 6 with red carpet glitz

Mtv Shuga season 6 has been premiered in Lagos. And it was a hub of entertainment industry ace at the premiere.

The celebrities in array of fashions and beauties were all greeted with paparazzi as they stepped down from their eye popping rides to the red carpet which preceded the premiere.

Dr. Sid



MTV SHUGA Season 6 featured story-line and visually pilot that portrayed the vibrant Nigerian streets, eclectic clubs along with the bustle of Lagos metropolis, the contrasting Northern Kano and Kaduna regions.

The celebrities were all smiles and delights as they joined the teaming Lagos islanders at IMAX Cinema, Lekki to view the captivating movie which speaks to young people across Nigeria as they navigate choices about safe s*x, family planning, the use of contraceptives, peer pressure, domestic and s*xual violence.

The big gun ace both male and female really do not need any introduction on the red carpet as they shared love and admiration for the good works invested in the production of the movie with journalists. The list is not limited to; Kiss Daniel, Ehiz, DJ Neptune, Dr Sid, Yaw, Vector, Timini Egbuson, OC Ukeje, Illbliss, and Tope Oshin.

DJ Lambo

Some of the guests and artistes that can be captioned include; Samantha Walsh, Taje Prest, Helena Nelson, Ruby Akubueze, Emmanuel Ikubese, Morientez, Morientez, Solid Star, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bolanle Olukanni, Olumide Oworu, and Jemima Osunde.

Globally regarded as Africa’s most viewed youth-focused series, “MTV Shuga” has since inception in 2009 grown local cultural and social relevance on a continent which is rich in social diversity, culture content in local languages that resonates with them culturally.

Some of the casts who made warm return on season 6 of the series include, Timini Egbuson, Jemima Osunde, Sharon Ezeamaka and Olumide Oworu while ew cast members making their debut in season 6 are Ozzy Agu, Rahama Sadau, Amal Umar, Yakubu Muhammad, Bolanle Olukanni, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Nobert Young, Bukola Oladipupo, Alvin Abayomi, and Helena Nelson along with many more new faces.

Kiss Daniel

MTV Shuga Naija is produced by award-winning writer/filmmaker and MTV Shuga Season 4 Producer Chris Ihidero working together with Emma Uduma and award-winning Nigerian directors, Tolulope Ajayi, Ishaya Bako and Tope Oshin.

According to Georgia Arnold, Executive Director, MTV Staying Alive Foundation and Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for MTV Networks International, important messaging on family planning and s*xual health were touching on this season.

“It also explored more issues that affect young people and highlight the reality faced by many adolescents in their everyday lives, as well as the choices they can make to empower themselves,” he added.

Ehiz

MTV Shuga, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), Alex Okosi, who shred more view on the return of the MTV Shuag said, “VIMN Africa is committed to empowering young people in Africa, and through MTV Shuga, we address key social issues affecting young people through realistic storylines and characters that resonate with them. The series seeks to impart knowledge and empower the youth to take positive action towards their health and lives.”

Strategic Advisory/Government Relations, ASG Ekenem Isichei, Executive Director MTV Staying Alive Foundation and Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for MTV Networks International, Georgia Arnold, Senior Program Officer. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Ms. Rodio Diallo, Executive Vice President And Managing Director Of Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Alex Okosi, Country Director Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nigeria, Dr Paulin Basinga, at the premiere in Lagos.

Since it launched in Kenya in 2009, MTV Shuga has been broadcast in over 61 countries across the world, showing on 180 channels and reaching over 720 million people.

According to a World Bank study on the series, Nigerian viewers were more than twice as likely to go to centers to get tested after six months of watching MTV Shuga. In addition, the rate of girls with chlamydia who watched MTV Shuga was 58% lower than those who did not.

source: Thenation