Muslim Students Blast President Buhari Over NASU Strike

President Muhammadu Buhari

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari over the President’s body language towards the University workers strike.

In a statement issued in Lagos by its National President, Dr Saheed Ashafa, MSSN accused the president of turning a deaf ear to their cries over the strike that has shut down activities in some Federal universities.

It also frowned at the sharing formula of the N23 billion released by the Federal Government as part of the earned allowance for workers of Federal universities and non-implementation of the agreement they entered into with the Federal Government in 2009.

The statement read: “The presidency is not giving priority to the strike action and it is sending a bad perception about this administration.

“In the first place, the strike is avoidable and needless. It is unpalatable to the hearing that a country like Nigeria still pays low attention to workers’ welfare.The poor attention and undue silence of the Federal Government over the ongoing strike embarked upon by members of NASU, SSANU and NAAT are condemnable and highly demoralizing.

It is understandable that children of majority of those leading the education agencies and ministries that should engage the striking workers are studying abroad, but that should not mean that the sons and daughters of the Nigerian masses should be made to suffer for developing interest in education.



As we speak, some of our universities smell and stink, others have their libraries, health centres, powerhouses and other strategic facilities shut down. Students now live on university campuses like they are in the jungle.

This is pathetic and must be urgently addressed. We will not get the best from our workers if we continue to treat them like slaves; their commitment to work will be vacuous.”

