“My bum bum tears everything I put on” – Actress, Damilola Adegbite



Actress and mother of one, Damilola Adegbite has shared that her derriere is getting bigger despite the fact that she has been dieting to reduce her weight.



The estranged wife of actor, Chris Attoh, wrote on her Instagram page,

”So today I start a low carb, no bread, no fried foods, no sugar, very very small rice (Why can I feel tears burning my eyes as I type this, no chocolate and no ice cream diet for 3 weeks (for starters). My bum bum wants to tear everything I put on.

The good news however is i can choose to have just a little on my cheat days which will be Sunday”

Damilola Adegbite got married to Chris Attoh, in ceremony that made news about two years ago but the union ended in a divorce – Damilola revealed how the 2017 was one of the toughest for her, hinting on what life after divorce is like.

She said,

2017 was a tough year for me. One of the toughest of my life. My trust was betrayed in heart breaking ways and I had to go through some very painful overwhelming changes. But in all this, I am eternally grateful because who I am became crystal clear to me. Most importantly, I became more convinced that there is a higher power ( call it nature, karma, the universe.. I choose “GOD”).

A GOD who listens when called on and who fights for the patient and selfless. He gave me some things I thought I really really wanted, to prove to me that there is nothing impossible for him to do, but he took them away again, this time by force, because sometimes, what we want is not necessarily good for us. It’s an uncomfortable process, like a child being weaned, but it signifies growth and advancement. I can’t deny that my scars are still healing, and I’m still a little dizzy from trying to adjust 😂but ultimately, I am thankful for the opportunity to have been handed an almost brand new slate and for the courage to accept it.

This coming year, if things aren’t going the way you planned, sometimes, you may just have to take some steps back or away and choose to look at things from a different angle. I promise you, there is always a silver lining. When you are treated unjustly, you don’t always have to fight back or retaliate. Sometimes all you need to do is WALK AWAY from the situation. The law of karma will sort things out. Watever happens, trust that things are falling in place as they need to FOR YOUR GOOD. Stay POSITIVE and CHEERFUL, train yourself not to hold on to anything or anyone too tightly and never let anyone or any situation dim your LIGHT. I wish you and your loved ones a prosperous new year. May 2018 be the best year of our lives so far 🙏 I don’t know about you but I am super SUPER excited about my future 🤛