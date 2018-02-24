News

N19million Worth of illicit Drugs Concealed Inside Indomie Carton Discovered by NDLEA (Photo)

Security operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted 183 cartons of Indomie Noodles that were used in concealing illicit drugs by barons worth 19million.

Addressing journalists in Yola on Friday, the NDLEA Commander, Yakubu Kibo, said it’s a new method deployed by criminals in the guise of doing genuine business to saturate the society with dangerous drugs.

The NDLEA Chief said there was a direct link between drugs and crimes such as murder, insurgency, armed robbery, r*pe and even election violence.

The Command solicited the support of the public by joining in the fight to rid the society of the menace of hard drugs.

— Ebiwalismoment


You may also like

N19million Worth of illicit Drugs Concealed Inside Indomie Carton Discovered by NDLEA (Photo)

Inspiring! Meet The Nigerian Author Who Hawks Zobo On The Streets

NDLEA Destroys Drugs Worth N10b In Edo

“Dragon flew away with our newly world bank loaned money $486 million” – Lai Mohammad, presidency

‘Enroll your child in school or face imprisonment’ – Bayelsa state government declares

Woman Caught Having s*x With Man In Police Uniform, Has Slept With 36 Police Officers

Give Me More Time To Decide On 2019, Buhari Speaks

Buzzing Today: Yobe School Girls, The abduction, Government Apology

‘Death, Burials Happen On My Birthdays’ – Nigerian Woman Laments Online (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *