Entertainment

I Never Said I’d Make N25million In 2 Weeks – Tboss Cries Out

During the last Big Brother Naija reality show, one of the contestants, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss, in a conversation with her fellow contestant, Efe boasted that she would make N25million in two weeks.

Now, it appears Tboss has renounced her statement as she just mentioned to a follower that she would make that amount of money in two weeks.

Tboss took to her instagram page to share a picture and just as usual, her fans began to throw in their comments.

One of the fans then curiously asked Tboss if she had made the N25million she boasted she could make in 2weeks.

Tboss replied;

Where did you watch the show from? Through your neighbor’s window? cos the show i was on, i NEVER said i was gon make that money in two weeks. Ps: sorry today isn’t the day i satisfy your curiosity.

source: Instagram


You may also like

Rapper Eldee Share His Insights About Youths Of Today And What He Says Is Thought Provoking

I am sweet in bed try me and see – John Okafor

Alafin of Oyo welcomes a set of twins with one of his young wives (Photos)

Checkout this Expensive Dress Actress Omotola Wore On Her Birthday (Photos)

Actress Rita Dominic Stuns At Silverbird Man Of The Year Awards

Working With Davido Requires A Lot Of Hard Work- Music Producer, Fresh

Don Jazzy’s Career Is Dead Too If You Say Mine Is Dead – K-Solo Compares Himself With Don Jazzy

‘Mama J Never Die Yet o’ — Tiwa Savage debunks death rumor

Ex-Breadseller Olajumoke Orisaguna Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *