Nigerian Billioniare Folorunsho Alakija Gets Dragged on Twitter and It’s Messy

So, Nigerians came for Folorunkija Alakija on Twitter yesterday and the messiness is still trending.

Drama started when the oil mogul took to Twitter to narrate the story behind her success, how she started her comapny by “faith”. This got Nigerians upset because, according to many, the mogul’s success was as a result of her connections with the men into political offices, and not by ‘faith’. This group of Nigerians expected the billionaire to tell the ‘truth’ of her successes, and not ‘whitewash’ it.

However, a few tried to defend Madam Alakija, adding that they are ‘tapping’ into her ‘blessings’.

Well, the debate is still on. See her tweets below:

Time and Luck happened to Madam Alakija quite alright. However when you known your "luck" was an act of corruption, you own it and keep quiet. You don't grant interviews every week desperate to white wash it. — Omolola (@lolaloveandart) February 24, 2018

So Folorunso Alakija was basically the Kim K to Paris Hilton for Maryam Babangida that’s how she got her oil bloc and her wealth. Amazing. — Tobi (@TheTobiSmith) February 22, 2018

I have no issue with Mrs Alakija's Oil bloc she received by faith. The problem is Nigeria's system that allows head of state to dash people a Nation’s resources. — Eka (@Lionezz__) February 24, 2018

Plus it’s strange when y’all drag Madam Alakija all the time for being gifted an oil well. For God’s sake that’s how most people who own them in every country got them. People with power to gift you stuff will give them to you, if you ask properly. I see a teachable moment here. — We come in peace but we mean business. (@ronaldnzimora) February 24, 2018

I don't get why Folorunsho Alakija constantly feels the need to convince us she worked hard for her money. Ma'am, you're almost 70. Enjoy your money and be alright. — Oluwamayowa George (@Wana____) February 24, 2018

That oil field Alakija accepted by faith is one of the biggest oil fields in Africa.They call it Agbami, ask your Yoruba friends what Agbami is in English…. Producing over 500,000 barrels per day — petrolawyer (@oladapoyusuf) February 24, 2018

So Madam Alakija was given an Oil bloc and so f**k what

Same people that use connections to get jobs and the likes are angry at Mrs Alakija.

She got the oil bloc&was diligent with it

Rather than build ur network so people will hand you lifelines ure here trying to belittle her — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) February 24, 2018

