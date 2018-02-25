Entertainment

Nigerian Billioniare Folorunsho Alakija Gets Dragged on Twitter and It’s Messy

So, Nigerians came for Folorunkija Alakija on Twitter yesterday and the messiness is still trending.

Drama started when the oil mogul took to Twitter to narrate the story behind her success, how she started her comapny by “faith”. This got Nigerians upset because, according to many, the mogul’s success was as a result of her connections with the men into political offices, and not by ‘faith’. This group of Nigerians expected the billionaire to tell the ‘truth’ of her successes, and not ‘whitewash’ it.

However, a few tried to defend Madam Alakija, adding that they are ‘tapping’ into her ‘blessings’.

Well, the debate is still on. See her tweets below:

Source – Olisa.tv


