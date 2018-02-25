Nigerian Comedian, Ali Baba To Give N30 Million To Youths

Ali Baba

Nigerian comedian Ali Baba who is considered as the founding father of the Nigerian comedy is set to celebrate his 30 years in the entertainment industry in grand style.

In a post on his instagram page has hinted that he will be giving out the sum of N30 million to 30 people who are under 30 years to develop their business on his 30th anniversary.

“In the days to come… As I kick off the celebration of 30 years on stage as a comedian, I will be revealing how 30 Nigerians below the age of 30 will benefit from my N30m intervention revolving loan. You need to begin to structure your business now before September 30. What kind of business are you into? Can your business give me back my N1m if I give it to you without interest in 1 year?” he wrote.

Ali Baba is surely making it a 30 thing. Ali Baba will be using this to give back to the society, using this cause to help develop the spirit of entrepreneurship among youths and give them a chance.

Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome (sometimes written Akporobome), stage name Ali Baba, is a Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor. Ali Baba was born in Warri, Delta State, on June 24, 1965 to the Royal Family of Agbarha Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

He is the first son after several girls. He spent the first 8 years of his life in Warri (Delta State, Nigeria).

