Entertainment

Nigerian Comedian Recounts How His Wife Was Nearly Bitten By A Snake In Their Toilet

Nigerian comedian and entrepreneur, Segun Dangote recounted how his wife was nearly bitten by a snake in their water closet.

According to the comedian, his wife wanted to pee when she saw the snake’s head raised up in the toilet bowl.

Dangote, via Instagram, wrote;

At about 12midnight last Sunday, wifey went to pee and seconds later I heard screams from the bathroom “Blood of Jesus! Blood of Jesus!! Segun!! Segun!!! Blood of Jesus!!!” I jumped out of bed asking what happened to which she responded; “There’s a snake in the toilet!!!” As she rushed out of there in shock, I immediately made my way in there to know if it was a snake she actually saw (You know how women can be sometimes na) and if it was, so I could at least ascertain where exactly it was. As I got in, I realised she was right. It was a snake oooo Fada Looooord! Dude’s head was already raised up from inside the WC and first instinct for me was to close the toilet bowl to prevent it from crawling out completely, which I did. Still not sure what to do next (as it was a first time experience for me), I flushed, kept it closed and asked wifey who was apparently still freaking out, to go call our security guard so we could kill it if it was still in there.

When Mohammed came. We opened the seat and it was clear. “What happened?” I quizzed. “E don flush go be dat” he responded. “Really? Just like that?? Okay o” I said. Anyways we left the toilet bowl closed all night and got some salt with Naphthalene balls on our way from work on Monday. This morning (Tuesday) I opened the bowl again to see if I could scrub and clean the place seeing we had poured a number of things inside and… there the snake was again; apparently been hiding underneath the top area of the toilet seat so I quickly closed it, waited for wifey to leave the house (else another drama would have ensued) and then called for Mohammed again. This time we got petrol, poured into the toilet plus where it was hiding and the rest, as they say is history.

Whilst I’m grateful to God for safety, I’m also wondering whether or not I’ve just killed a potential ATM in my house…😋 Anyways, y’all join me in thanking God and please pray wifey agrees to return to the house with Mo cos she’s not exactly sounding like she’s coming back anytime soon.

Let’s all be more careful and conscious of our environment please. May safety continually remain our portion. AMEN.

source: Instagram


You may also like

#BBNaija: Tobi and Cee-C Hug and Reconcile After He Put her Up for Possible Eviction

“I swear dem go pay” – Davido Vows To Deal With Thugs Who Assaulted Zlatan Ibile Over Segun Wire.

Hushpuppi reveals what he currently misses a lot!

Daddy Freeze Reacts After Pastor Asked Members To Comb Their Hair Forward

This Is What Happened Between Actress Mercy Aigbe And A Bread Seller

BB Naija 2018 Ex-Housemate Khloe Reveals What She Really Thinks About The Reality Show

BBNaija: Actress Moyo Lawal Reacts To “Church Girl” Bambam Having s*x With Teddy On Live TV

“I get wet whever I see a handsome and strong man” – Lady confesses

Mavins Boss, Don Jazzy Shares Throwback Photos With Mo’hits Crew

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *