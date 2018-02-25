Entertainment

Nigerian Lady Reveals What Police Officers Did to her After her Car Broke Down in Calabar (photo)

An IG user with the name Chelsyberry has revealed how she was rescued by some police officer after her car broke down in Calabar, Sharing the photo of the force men on her page, Cherlsyberry said her car battery ran down, and the officers immediately used their own to charge her car, and after that, she tried to pay them money for they refused, saying they are here to serve.. how nice,… read her post below!

Source – Ebiwalismoment


1 Comment

  • francis ogbaji says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    most of the police are good, not like these corrupt ones in Ibadan that always look after money, but, those ones has the fear of God in them.

    Reply

