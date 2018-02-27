Nigerian Man Allegedly Sends Wife And Daughter Packing Over Inability To Bear a male child



A Nigerian woman have been sent packing by her husband, alongside their kid over inability to bear a male child.

According to Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, he wrote;

“TEARS SEEING MOTHER AND CHILD SLEEP IN FRONT OF BANK IN LAGOS.

Arrived Lagos State this morning at 2:07am and surprise to see a woman and her 10yr old daughter sleeping in front of a Bank.

I observed them from afar, came closer to avoid waking a mad woman. I woke them up and ask to know why they were sleeping in such a place.

she opened up and told me she has been sleeping there for two nights.

HER STORY

“Trouble started when my husband brought in a new wife because i couldn’t have a male child. Last week Saturday at about 1:00am, he woke me and my Daughter (Amara), told us to leave his house in presence of his new wife. I didn’t utter any word, no fight, he helped me parked my things out and that of my daughter. My luggage was much so I left some at the Security Post. I had nowhere to go at that godly hour except traveling back to Imo State but have no transport and even where to stay in Imo State”. (Story Cut)

Her story touched my inner heart and gave out few Naira for her to transport herself back home. I would have love to see her husband but am not a marriage counselor.

Lagosians, her new home is Anthony Bus-Stop. Can we lift her burden?”