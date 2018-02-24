Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th February

New Telegraph
I married my sister to obey God, avoid divorce –Brother
Twenty-five-years old Mr. Cornelius Chiadi Ezeibekwe, from Ekwulobia town in Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State has become the buzz of the moment following his wedding to his younger sister, aged 17 years.
The Sun
Why I’m leading a revolution against APC, PDP – Oby Ezekwesili
Former Minister of Education and foremost campaigner for the return of the Chibok girls, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has said that she lost respect for President Muhammadu Buhari when he failed to follow sound economic policies and led the nation into recession.
Vanguard
Buhari’s anti- corruption war room needs an adult with a whip
We can excuse the police. The police have not had time to join the fight against corruption. Or perhaps they have not had the guile to pretend to be involved.
Punch
Dickson plans N100m mansion for organised labour in Bayelsa
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State says his administration has earmarked the sum of N100m to build a befitting Labour House for the organised labour in the state.
Daily Times
NLC marks 40 years anniversary, to re-establish Labour College
As the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, marks its 40th anniversary beginning from Wednesday 28th February, 2018, the leadership of the organized labour, has decried its losses in the hands of military juntas of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and General Sani Abachi .
Guardian
Missing schoolgirls: Ortom expresses shock, describes it as attack on country’s future
Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed shock over the abduction of school girls from Government Technical College Dapchi, Yobe state, noting that such attack on children is an attack on the future of the country.
Daily Trust
Tinubu/Oyegun Rift: APC Governors back Oyegun
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has said that the governors of All Progressive Congress, APC, has (have) backed the party’s National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun over the rift with Chieftain Asiwaju Tinubu.
Leadership
FG Pledges Support For Ondo’s Moves To Develop Mineral Resources
The federal government on Friday said it will support efforts being made by Ondo State government to develop the numerous mineral resources in the state.