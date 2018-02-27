Nigerian Woman Bathes Husband’s P*nis With Acid For Impregnating Her Bestfriend (Graphic Photo)

Woman with a withheld name has allegedly murdered her husband for impregnating her bestfriend.

According to reports, she was informed by neighbours that her husband was having an affair with her bestfriend.

On hearing this she embarked on a personal investigation and confirmed that the story was true.

On February 15, 2018, when her husband returned from his work place, she pretended as though nothing was happening, she served him food and they had a chat for a while and they made love afterwards.

After the s*x her husband slept off not knowing she already bought acid from a Kabir who is a battery charger .

When she noticed he was fast asleep, she poured the acid on his man-hood, he was rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbors but the hospital rejected him, they were asked to take him to FMC Zaria.

He was admitted at FMC Zaria but eventually gave up on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

However, the police in Kaduna now have the woman in their custody and and she will be charged to court for murder as soon as investigations are concluded.

“I love my husband so much, I was not intended to kill him. It was so painful to me that he got my best friend pregnant and he could not tell me, I knew about it from outsiders. I know I have over reacted but I want his family, our children and government to forgive me, I never planned to kill him, the alleged murderer stated.” She said.

Also the battery charger isn’t left out as he is also in police custody and will be charge for murder conspiracy.

