Nigerians Are Dying In Silence – Fayose

The Ekiti State governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has noted that Nigerians are dying in silence, adding that the corporate existence of the country is being threatened by selective administration of justice, marginalisation.

He also said that vendetta against perceived political opponents is the order of the day while calling on well-meaning citizens to rise up and salvage the situation before it is too late.

Fayose also decried the level of poverty in the country, adding that many Nigerians are dying in silence with nobody standing up for them.

The governor said these in Lagos on Friday night while being conferred with the award of Man of the People by the Silverbird Group.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the event, Fayose said he would not allow anybody to drown his voice or silence him no matter what it would cost.

“A lot of people we know to be vocal have lost their voices. Some have taken cover under the beds of their wives. We are in a perilous time and I appreciate those who are still standing for the people at this time. For me I will remain a man. Some people have kept quiet because they fear that they may be persecuted.

”But should we all keep quiet when people are oppressed and suppressed and blatantly marginalised? Look at the level of poverty in the country, it is sickening.

“The standard of living has gone down. And how do we explain a situation where some people are treated as slaves and others as princes. This country belongs to all of us. It is in serious need now and we must salvage the situation.

“I was moved by what the late Chief Ojukwu said many years ago and never knew his wife would be the one to present this award to me. We should go back to the basics or we are going no where. We are one and the same and no section must be marginalised.”

