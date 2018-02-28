Nigerians React after Daddy Freeze calls Bishop Oyedepo ‘Bald Headed Fowl’

Daddy Freeze is currently feeling the heat after he called out to Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel tagging him as ”bald headed fowl” after news surfaced that the church had received ₦35 million from former JTF boss, Emmanuel Atewe as part of the money still under investigation as regards the ₦8.5 billion fraud.

Though the pertinence of the revelation, Nigerians were not having any of that, as many slammed the controversial figure for such insipid remark.

Check out Daddy Freeze post and the reactions from Nigerians below..

Source – Gistreel