Here is how Nigerians are reacting after Big Brother Head of House, Tobi saved Bamco (Bam Bam & Rico Swavey) and replaced them with Celo (Cee-C & Lolu).

Cee-C was Tobi’s former strategic partner, but they fell apart after they were assigned new strategic partners. Now Nigerians are rooting to vote for Celo (Cee-C & Lolu), in other to escape Sunday’s eviction.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog