No one seems to know if BBN housemates, Alex and Leo, were stylishly smashing in this video & she was on top of him (Watch)

While other housemates were fast asleep last night, Alex and Leo were up to something in the Big Brother house.

Alex was seen on top of Leo massaging his neck, touching his lips and beards before she then started making funny movements while she covered herself with the duvet.

At the end of the two minutes video, she was seen getting off the bed, maybe to get herself cleaned up. Watch the video below to see if you can figure it out yourself.

So….

Let's pretend Alex and Leo got us to believe this was a massage.

Let's just pretend 😂🤣😆…. Retweet if you shaa shaa think this was a major smash (s*x scene)#BBNaija #BBNaijaUpdates pic.twitter.com/TEblp4AkG3 — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaijaUpdates) February 24, 2018

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog