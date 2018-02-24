Nollywood Actors Not Good Enough To Feature In “Black Panther”- Bisi Alimi Says Genevieve Nnaji Can’t Act

Nigerian LGBT activist, Bisi Alimi believes Nigerian actors are not good enough to feature in the Hollywood blockbuster movie,’Black Panther’.

Bisi Alimi stated this after Nigerians queried the producers for not featuring a Nollywood actor in the movie.

He wrote;

“The idea that their should have been a Nigerians actor in Black Panther is ludicrous. I am going to say this, as a matter of fact, there is no actor (male or female) in Nigeria that can act at such quality.

Black Panther was not about “screaming and shouting”, it was about “acting” and those are not the same thing. And don’t get me started at Nnaji (Genevieve Nnaji), she cannot act.

He added;

The industry can be better, but they also need to know and accept they are rubbish at the moment and then go for training, I mean like quality training. In a country that gave us Nollywood to think we don’t have a specialist drama school? It’s sad.

source: Gistreel