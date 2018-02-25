Obituary: See Accident Scene Photos & Funeral Details Of Kano Pillars Player, Chinedu Udoji

The funeral details of Kano Pillars utility player and defender, Chinedu Udoji, who died on Monday morning after a fatal road crash, have emerged online inside his burial poster.

The media officer of the deceased player’s team, Malikawa Garu had said that “Udoji’s car hit the concrete median separator on the metropolitan highway by the roundabout of Club Road /Independent way on Sunday” on his way back to the Pillars’ club house after visiting his former Enyimba teammates in thier hotel.

Kano Pillars football team had on Wednesday, kicked-off a 3-day mourning for their late player, after the club technical officials on Tuesday evening told the players to return back to their various abode as the club will not hold any training session till Thursday February 22 to enable them recover from the shock occasioned by shocking exit of the Anambra State born player.

The club’s Technical Adviser, Ibrahim A. Musa in a special mourning session with players at the Sani Abacha stadium Kano yesterday, described late Udoji as a “disciplined, humble, honest and dedicated player who will never be forgotten in the history of Kano Pillars FC.”

“Let me tell you, we love Udoji but God love him better than us and only Him (Allah) knows the rationale behind taking him at this material time that we needed his services,” coach Ibrahim said.

Udoji, 28, is survived by his wife and two children.

