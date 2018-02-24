Entertainment

OJB’s elder brother drags wife and kids to court over late brother’s house in Lagos

The fight over the estate of late Nigerian music producer and singer, Babatunde Okungbowa otherwise known as OJB Jezreel seems to be getting messier.

Recall that LIB exclusively reported the crisis last month revealing details of how the property located on Gbaja street, Surulere, Lagos is causing a major family feud 2-years after the singer’s death.

 

Now, LIB has obtained court documents showing that late OJB’s elder brother Albert Okungbowa has sued OJB’s first wife over the disputed 5-bedroom property.

 

According to case (MCY/463/2018) filed at the Magistrate Court, Yaba, OJB’s first wife, Mabel Okungbowa is to appear in court on Tuesday 27th February 2018 at 9am.

 

See the court documents below…

LIB Exclusive: OJB

LIB Exclusive: OJB

LIB Exclusive: OJB

LIB Exclusive: OJB

LIB Exclusive: OJB

 

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

3 Scoops from The Grand MTV Shuga Naija Lagos Screening Premiere

I am sweet in bed – Mr Ibu brags about his bedroom skills

Between Linda Ikeji’s brother and the comedian who wants to ‘marry’ her

Actress Omotola celebrates 40th birthday in gold Rolls Royce phantom (Photos)

Juliet Ibrahim Breaks Silence On Breakup Rumors With Iceberg Slim

#BBNaija: Celebrity publicist, Cornel Udofia denies S*xually assaulting Ifu Enada when she was 16

I am glad she is a bad d*ck sucker – Blac Chyna’s mum says, as she denies being the lady in the tape

#BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts to Tobi’s ‘yimu’ to Cee-C

#BBNaija: Watch as Alex gives Leo a hand job in bed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *