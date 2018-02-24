OJB’s elder brother drags wife and kids to court over late brother’s house in Lagos

The fight over the estate of late Nigerian music producer and singer, Babatunde Okungbowa otherwise known as OJB Jezreel seems to be getting messier.

Recall that LIB exclusively reported the crisis last month revealing details of how the property located on Gbaja street, Surulere, Lagos is causing a major family feud 2-years after the singer’s death.

Now, LIB has obtained court documents showing that late OJB’s elder brother Albert Okungbowa has sued OJB’s first wife over the disputed 5-bedroom property.

According to case (MCY/463/2018) filed at the Magistrate Court, Yaba, OJB’s first wife, Mabel Okungbowa is to appear in court on Tuesday 27th February 2018 at 9am.

See the court documents below…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog