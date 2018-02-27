Entertainment

Okorocha Urges Buhari To Reply Obasanjo

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has advised the President to reply former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter personally.

Obasanjo had written to the President advising him not to seek re-election, adding that his (Buhari) administration has failed to deliver on it’s campaign promises.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, Okorocha said answering the letter personally would put to rest all doubts and acrimonies it had attracted.

The governor said the letter was written at a high level, which equally required a high level answer, adding that Buhari’s response would enable those interested in the number one seat to take a decision.

“This is a letter from one General to another, and from a former President to a sitting President.

“We do not dabble into their conversations because they know how to convey their messages to one another beyond the obvious.

“So we should not cry more than the bereaved. However, I know for sure that if indeed President Buhari has resolved to seek re-election in 2019, Obasanjo’s letter would not stop him.”

He reiterated his position that he would not run if the President decides to have another shot.

