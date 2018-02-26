Olamide replies online troll who slammed his new label acts

Singer, Olamide who signed new acts which includes; Lyta, Davolee and Limerick, to his YBNL record label, was quick enough to defend them after a troll came for them in a photo he shared.

The photo came with the caption;

Leaders of tomorrow @[email protected]@[email protected]_limerick#YBNL🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 get familiar 🤘🏾

However a follower who commented on the photo, took up their dressing as a topic. The follower wrote;

Dress code never pure … you guys need a personal clothier …

However Olamide who reacted to the comment, wrote;

iyabo alasho oke well done 🤘🏾

