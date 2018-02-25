News Feed

Olu of Warri All Smiles As He Shakes Hands With President Buhari Inside Aso Villa (See Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli

President Muhammadu Buhari today received in audience His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

The Olu of Warri attended the meeting with his cabinet members – Chief Ayiri Emami, Chief Brown Mene, Chief Roland Oritsejafor and others. The former Governor of Delta state Emmanuel Uduaghan and Chief Charles Ajuyah also attended the meeting.

Details of what they discussed will be made available soon.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

I Killed My Cheating Husband By Rubbing Poison All Over My Body – Woman Confesses

Why I Can’t Marry Rita Dominic – Jim Iyke

Heartbreaking: After Serving Jail Term Abroad, Nigerian Man Hacks His 4 Children To Death In Anambra

#BBNaija: TBoss Denies Ever Saying She Could Make N25 Million In 2 Weeks

#BBNaija: Alex Cries Profusely After Leo Calls Off Their ‘Relationship’ Because Of Tobi (Videos)

President Buhari Has Failed, Even His Supporters Now Know He Has No Integrity Left – Adebanjo

Robert Mugabe Poses With His Wife, Grace And Family Months After Removal (Photos)

Drama As Thief Is Beaten Mercilessly After Returning To A House He Robbed Few Days Ago In Rivers (Photos)

Thick, Big And Curvy Girls Are Mostly Dirty Under – Actress Charity Nnaji Warns Men

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *