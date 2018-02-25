Olu of Warri All Smiles As He Shakes Hands With President Buhari Inside Aso Villa (See Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli

President Muhammadu Buhari today received in audience His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

The Olu of Warri attended the meeting with his cabinet members – Chief Ayiri Emami, Chief Brown Mene, Chief Roland Oritsejafor and others. The former Governor of Delta state Emmanuel Uduaghan and Chief Charles Ajuyah also attended the meeting.

Details of what they discussed will be made available soon.

