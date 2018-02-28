Entertainment

OMG! See The Stylish Way Twitter User Sent His Account Number To DJ Cuppy

A twitter user identified as Mr Flames corperately sent his account details to DJ Cuppy via his status for financial assistance.

Remember the Super star DJ promised to sponsor 10 youths to school which she revealed she is done with 3 youths as she replied the the guy.

Read His Tweet:

More mя flαʍєѕ Retweeted Cuppy
God will bless you 0042698944 times you will easily ACCESS all that you need.
This year you will break the BANK honey. 
They will make way for your greatness like JOHN the Baptist.

And sing your praises like an OPARA (opera).
Amen.mя flαʍєѕ added,
Cuppy

 

Source – Naijaloaded


Tags

You may also like

DJ Xclusive Dragged And Defended After Saying ‘Black Panther’ Is Overrated

Investor BJ Net Worth and Luxurious Life (Photos)

#BBNaija: “I’ll Sue Nina To Court For Farting In Front Of Me” – Cee-c Fumes (Video)

#BbNaija: “See how she glows, konji na bastard” – Denrele Reacts To Bambam And Teddy A Hot S*x (photos)

Actor Williams Uchemba Buys Himself A New House In The US (Photos)

“Cows Are More Historic Than Some Tribes In Nigeria” Fulani Man Defends Herdsmen

#BBNaija: ‘ Nina had s*x with a fine boy, you’re having s*x with a bat’ – Nigerians Blast Juliet Ibrahim For Calling Nina Out

#BBNaija: Miracle, Nina, Bam Bam and Tobi are all fake – Dee-One

I Will Never Leave YBNL – Lyta Reveals In Recent Interview

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *