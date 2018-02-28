OMG! See The Stylish Way Twitter User Sent His Account Number To DJ Cuppy

A twitter user identified as Mr Flames corperately sent his account details to DJ Cuppy via his status for financial assistance.

Remember the Super star DJ promised to sponsor 10 youths to school which she revealed she is done with 3 youths as she replied the the guy.

Read His Tweet:

More mя flαʍєѕ Retweeted Cuppy

God will bless you 0042698944 times you will easily ACCESS all that you need.

This year you will break the BANK honey.

They will make way for your greatness like JOHN the Baptist.

And sing your praises like an OPARA (opera).

Amen.mя flαʍєѕ added,

Cuppy

God will bless you 0042698944 times you will easily ACCESS all that you need.

This year you will break the BANK honey. 😂😂😂

They will make way for your greatness like JOHN the Baptist. And sing your praises like an OPARA (opera).

Amen. https://t.co/yv2EFfpCPR — mя flαʍєѕ (@mrflames_) February 25, 2018

Source – Naijaloaded