Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos)

 

Omotola Jalaade Ekeinde

Omotola Jalaade Ekeinde celebrates her 40th birthday with a gold luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom. The gold painted vehicle interestingly had a customized plate number to market the special event.

She shared the photos on her social media account and captioned them:

“Day5! Back story… I’d had a 5 days run of events…

Lost My voice….

Was Very tired…

Dealing with Last minute 

Then…My No1 phone drops and scrambles…. I’m thinking Really…? But it’s my birthday and… Nothing! Was going to ruin it…

I was Ready… #omotola4point0″

The mother of 4 is still receiving congratulatory messages despite over one week of her birthday to prove how much the veteran actress means to people.

See more images below:

