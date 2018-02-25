News Feed

Only In Africa: Ghanaians Plant Banana Trees Inside Potholes (Photos)

Just like Nigeria, some major roads in Ghana have been ridden with deep potholes that could swallow a toddler, and so residents have taken awkward measures.
 

Some affected roads 

In protest of the bad roads in Accra, Ghanaians have started planting bananas in potholes making it look so awkward and dangerous.

The pictures have gone viral and it is aimed at getting the urgent attention of the government for the purpose of safeguarding lives and properties on the affected roads.

It would be recalled that Accra is the capital of Ghana.

