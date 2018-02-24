Orits Wiliki speaks on reuniting with long lost son

A few days back, a young man, Eddy Noma, claimed that he is the long-lost son of legendary reggae singer, Orits Wiliki. Just like his father, the young man is also a singer based in Italy and he revealed that he searched for his father for about 30 months.

The singer told Saturday Beats that he was unsure whether he had a child who was not under his roof till he saw his son.

“It is true that I recently got reunited with my long lost son. It was a good and overwhelming reunion. I really did not know he was in existence before we met; I had an inkling that I probably had a son out there but I was not entirely sure till we met. So seeing him was more like a confirmation.

When I met him, I was very happy. He is also a musician like myself and that was one of the reasons he said that he must look for his father. Now that he is here with me, it is up to me to make sure that his music career surpasses mine and as I speak with you, we are working on the visuals to one of his songs. It does not matter that he does not sing reggae, in fact, I love that about him because he is free to sing any genre of music he is comfortable with,” he said.

When asked to comment about the young lad’s mother, he simply said, “I would not want to talk about his mother on the pages of the newspaper.”

source: Punch