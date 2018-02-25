News Feed

Pastor Kumuyi Bags PhD Award From The University of Abuja (See Photos)

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi has bagged an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Abuja.

It was conferred on him after the Governing Council of the university approved it. The award took place during the institution’s 22nd Convocation in Abuja on Saturday.

Kumuyi has been in the Federal Capital Territory since Friday, where he had held powerful crusades that lasted till Sunday evening.

The Pro-Chancellor of UniAbuja, Kabiru Maikudi, conferred the honour on Kumuyi, in company with the pastor’s wife, Esther.

