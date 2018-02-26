Paul Pogba Set For Manchester United Exit

It appears France international, Paul Pogba is presently unhappy under the leadership of Portuguese tactician, Mourinho and is prepared to use the exit door.

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba is ready to leave Manchester United if Jose Mourinho remains manager.

The former Juventus playermaker, joined United in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee. The Frenchman, has however, fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Pogba only returned to United’s lineup against Chelsea at the weekend after he was dropped for Scott McTominay at the start of the month.

A source at Old Trafford told The Sun that Pogba’s relationship with Mourinho is now at breaking point, with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, in talks with Real Madrid over a summer move.

Serie A giants, Juventus are also involved and could look to secure a deal for Pogba as they reportedly have a £53 buy-back clause.

Mourinho was strongly linked with a departure earlier in the season, but the Real Madrid boss committed himself to Old Trafford last month by signing a contract extension.

Pogba is said to be unhappy with his role under Mourinho and started the last-16 Champions League clash against Sevilla from the bench. The club have reportedly identified Nice’s Jean Michael Seri as the 24-year-old’s potential replacement.