Peter Okoye Gushes Over Wife Lola Omotayo’s Beauty In Latest Photo

Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare music group has gushed over his wife, Lola’s beauty .

He shared a recent photo of her via his IG page and wrote : ”Can Somebody pls do me a favour by calling the police for me, i thought i was cuter ” this goes to show how overwhelmed he is by her captivating beauty.

Meanwhile Peter and Lola are parents to two adorable kids, Cameron and Aliona.

Cameron who’s a boy maybe taking after his dad as he loves to dance just like his dad, while Aliona is a quite beautiful soul just like mummy. She is a beauty indeed.

