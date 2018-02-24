Trending

Photo of the Day: Would You Try This Artistic unclad Maternity Shoot?

 

Having a new baby brings so much joy into the life of expectant parents. Preparation for the new baby is unavoidable. From painting the baby’s room to buy clothes and diapers to even having a baby shower or gender-reveal party. However, parents these days have added a whole twist to the whole having a new baby show.

There’s the new trend of maternity shoot where some moms go completely unclad. This particular mom though unclad has some artistic painting covering her body.

So, w

ould You Try This Artistic unclad Maternity Shoot?


You may also like

Award-winning Pan-African Drama Series, MTV Shuga Season 6 Premiers in Imax, Lagos

Want To Slay in Your Gele & Makeup? Check Out These 6 Stunning Styles

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th February

Location Fact: Matsirga Waterfall, 5 Things You Should Know About It

Buzzing Today: Yobe School Girls, The abduction, Government Apology

Catch the World Cup Trophy Tour Fever: What to Expect

#SeeTheTrophyNG: Nigerians react to the World Cup Coming to Nigeria

Arsenal vs Milan: 10 Reactions From Football Fans

Be Honest: Girls – Would You Date/Marry a Man You’re Older Than, Guys – Would You Date/Marry a Woman Older Than You?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *