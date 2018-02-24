Having a new baby brings so much joy into the life of expectant parents. Preparation for the new baby is unavoidable. From painting the baby’s room to buy clothes and diapers to even having a baby shower or gender-reveal party. However, parents these days have added a whole twist to the whole having a new baby show.

There’s the new trend of maternity shoot where some moms go completely unclad. This particular mom though unclad has some artistic painting covering her body.

So, w

ould You Try This Artistic unclad Maternity Shoot?