Pictures Of Nollywood Actress, Beverly Naya Will Make You Fall In Love

 

Beverly Naya

In a period where her colleagues are under pressure to bleach their skins to gain attractiveness and more roles, Beverly Naya, just like Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji is dark in complexion and she is proud of it.

She boasts of a well-shaped body, good diction as well as stellar fashion sense. These have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Nollywood.

Beverly Naya is British-born. She won the Most Promising Talent category at the 2010 Best Of Nollywood Awards. She also won the award for Fast Rising Actress at the 2011 City People Entertainment Awards.  She is presently 28.

See more photos:

