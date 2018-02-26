Police Bans 9 Types Of Firearms In Nigeria, To Embark On A Mass Seizure & Recovery (Full Statement)

The banned firearms

NATIONWIDE OPERATION TO CURB THE PROLIFERATION OF PROHIBITED FIREARMS AND ILLEGAL WEAPONS



The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, on 21st February, 2018 directed the Commissioners of Police of all the State Commands of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police of the Twelve Zonal Commands in the Country; to immediately commence simultaneously throughout the Country, the disarmament and recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunition and weapons in the possession of all suspected Militias, Bandits, vigilante groups, Neighbourhood watch and other groups or Individual(s) or Bodies bearing prohibited firearms and ammunition, illegal weapons and lethal devices whether locally fabricated, modified or otherwise fashioned to kill or that can cause harm or injury to persons or that can cause panic, fear, apprehension, security breach, breach of Peace or that can cause threat to law and order anywhere in the Country.

2. Below are the categories of the prohibited/illegal firearms and ammunition, specified under Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 Fire Arms Act:

Prohibited Firearms

i. Artillery

ii. Apparatus for the discharge of any explosives of gas diffusing projectile.

iii. Rocket weapons

iv. Bombs and Grenades

v. Machine-Guns and Machine-Pistols

vi. Military rifles, namely; those of calibers 7.62mm, 9mm, .300 inches

vii. Revolvers and Pistols whether rifled or unrifled (including flint-lock pistols and cap pistols).

viii. Firearms such as Pump action gun of all categories

ix. Any other firearms/lethal weapons fabricated to kill

To this end, A Police Joint Task Enforcement Team has been set up at the Force Headquarters by the Inspector General of Police, while the Commissioners of Police and the Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the States and Zonal Commands respectively have been mandated to immediately set-up similar Police Joint Task Enforcement Teams in their States and Zones to commence the Mop-up, Seizure and Recovery of all illegal and prohibited firearms and ammunition from wrong hands, suspected Militias, Militants, Criminal/Unlawful Gangs. The operation will equally include Cordon and Search and Raid, Seizure from any premises, hideouts, dwelling houses or buildings or sites (completed or under construction) or any other location where these illegal/prohibited firearms are kept or on reasonable suspicion are believed to be kept or being used.

Members of the Public who notice anyone bearing, possessing or in custody of any of the above mentioned prohibited firearms in paragraph two (2) in violation of the Firearms Act anywhere across the country are implored to promptly report such violation to the Force Headquarters’ Police Joint Task Enforcement Team via the following contacts:

DIG Department of Operations: 08037025670

O/C IGP Monitoring Unit: 08032451594

O/C IGP Special Tactical Squad: 08036783383

O/C IGP Intelligence Response Team: 09098049333

They can also report such violations directly to the Commissioners of Police in various Commands across the country through their Phone Contacts, attached hereunder.

The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of Lives and Property across the country remains unequivocal and unwavering.

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria