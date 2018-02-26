News Feed

Police Officer Caught Red-handed Fighting Dirty With Civilian In Broad Daylight (Video)

A video has emerged online showing the moment a police officer was spotted exchanging blows with another man in plain clothes.

The video which has gotten social media users seriously talking, shows the policeman in a dirty fight which happened in broad daylight. Not minding that there were many people watching the fight, he is seen throwing caution to the winds to take his hit at his opponent.

The civilian is also seen not relenting in the fight as he lashes out too to attack the uniformed man while onlookers try to separate them.

The disgraceful incident reportedly happened at Ikate in Lekki, Lagos State.

Watch the video below:

