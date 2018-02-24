Entertainment

I Prefer To Be Jobless Than Picking A White Collar Job- Bovi

Nigerian comedian and actor, Abovi Ugboma popularly known as Bovi, says he prefers to be jobless than picking a white collar job.

The comedian, via Instagram, shared a video showing vehicles held up in traffic.

He then wrote in the caption;

No disrespect but I can never live this life. Lemme kuku be jobless.

Before now, Bovi in a speech disclosed how he went against his mother’s wish of becoming a lecturer.

Bovi during a motivational speech recently, shared part of his success story to stardom as he stated that his parents especially his mother never supported his idea of studying Theatre Arts because she feels the course is meant for people without future.

Even after his Youths Service, the comedian was told by his mother that lecturing job was available for him just for him to make a choice of University or Polytechnic and it is done.

Bovi is a Nigerian comedian. He is also a director, producer, actor, and writer from Delta State, Nigeria. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Bovi Man on Fire across the globe.

source: Instagram


