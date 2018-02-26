I Prefer My Man To Cheat With Real Woman Rather Than S3x Doll – Actress Bukola Awoyemi

Nollywood actress Bukola Awoyemi, popularly known for her role in the hit movie Arugba, has shed her opinion concerning men and the trending talk of s*x dolls.

The Yoruba actress stated that if she ends up marrying a man with cheating genes, she would rather prefer he cheats on her with a fellow human like her, instead of a s*x doll. She says s*x dolls are inanimate objects, so therefore it is inhumane to have s*x with one.

She said:-

“I never wished for a man that will cheat on me when I get married but if I end up with one with cheating genes in his blood, I would prefer him to cheat on me with a human being than with an object. “The reason is simple, it is just inhuman to have s*x with an object. s*x dolls are inanimate objects, as far as I am concerned”.

Bukola is the baby mama of Yoruba actor, Damola Olatunji. Many say she is the reason the actors marriage with his UK based wife crashed after she had twins for him, a boy and a girl.

When asked if she snatched Damola from his wife, the dark-skinned actress denied such. She also narrated how she felt during the period the news of her relationship with him broke out and the backlash she got.

She said:-

“People do not know the true story of an event but they just conclude and pass judgment. It was not easy for me back then because it was my most challenging moment in life. “I am a very quiet person and it was a very gloomy period of my life but I thank God it is over. “It was just the grace of God that kept me through that period and I would not want to comment further on that issue”.

