Nollywood actress Bukola Awoyemi has shared her thoughts on the controversial s*x dolls and how she would handle a cheating spouse.

The Yoruba movie actress who is very popularly for her role in the movie ARUGBA declared that it is ungodly and inhuman to have s*x with dolls which are inanimate objects.

She also said she would prefer her man to cheat with a real human rather than those inanimate s*x dolls, would she even accept cheating at all?

The actress however maintained that although she doesn’t like making her private affairs public for reasons best known to her. But the issue of s*x dolls being the new other woman to most women in romantic relationships is one that has forced her to make her intimate opinion concerning the issue known.

She said;

“I never wished for a man that will cheat on me when I get married but if I end up with one with cheating genes in his blood, I would prefer him to cheat on me with a human being than with an object. The reason is simple, it is just inhuman to have s*x with an object. s*x dolls are inanimate objects, as far as I am concerned,” she declared.

source: Gistreel