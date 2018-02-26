Pregnant lady loses memory after escaping from ritualists in Ogun (photos)

An online report which is also an appeal to Nigerians, claims that a pregnant lady identified as Janet Oyewole from Osun state who reportedly escaped from ritualists, seems not to have a hold on her memory anymore.

According to the pregnant lady, all she could remember was that a car dropped her at a roundabout in Ado Odo area of Ogun state, as she hopes to reunite with her family.

Facebook user Princess Akapo Temitope, who shared photos of the lady, wrote;

Pls help this fortunate young pregnant lady,she was almost used by ritualist….we don’t really know how she managed to escape,she’s Janet Oyewole by name and she is from Osun state, that’s the little information we were able to get from her for now.pls save a soul today by sharing this post till it gets to her family members or someone who can get in touch with her parents.

Earlier today, we reported that a pregnant kidnapped lady who was rescued at about about 7:30a.m this morning, after some FRSC officials stopped their vehicle at the AP filling station before Aradagun Bus stop in Badagry, Lagos, reportedly welcomed a baby boy at Ola-Oki hospital, Ibereko, where she immediately rushed to following the injuries she sustained.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who spoke to newsmen said on the release of the kidnapped lady said;

“At about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 25, 2018, a team from the Badagry Unit of FRSC led by Assistant Route Commander, Peace Danboyi, accosted a vehicle with registration number KTU 356 CE at AP Filling station before Aradagun Bus stop in Badagry, Lagos. “In the vehicle were two suspected kidnappers (male) and a pregnant woman who was their victim. The pregnant woman, who had body injuries, was rescued to Ola-Oki Hospital, Ibereko, where she immediately gave birth to a baby boy”.

NAN reported that the two suspected male kidnappers, were almost set ablaze by an irate mob before some soldiers arrived the scene, arrested them and handed them over to the Nigeria Police in Badagry.

-NAN