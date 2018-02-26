Prince Harry invites two of his ex-girlfriends to his wedding

Prince Harry has reportedly invited two of his ex-girlfriends to his wedding which will hold on May 19.

The prince of the royal British family, who’s set to marry actress Meghan Markle, added Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy to his exclusive guest list, both of who he had been in a relationship with earlier. He has stayed friends with both women over the years even after they broke up.

A close associate of Harry’s told Daily Mail: “Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there. He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind.”

Harry started dating Zimbabwean-born Chelsy when she was a teenager at boarding school in England. They got together again after meeting in Cape Town when Harry visited on his gap year. They dated on-and-off for 7 years before splitting for good in 2011. He stayed friends with the trained lawyer.

A year later, Harry began dating actress and model Cressida after they were introduced by Princess Eugenie. They dated for two years before they parted ways. Cressida and Princess Eugenie remain good friends and Eugenie invited her to her autumn wedding.

Meghan, on the other hand, isn’t thought to be bringing along her ex-husband Trevor Engleson to the ceremony. The film producer’s marriage to Meghan ended after two years. Trevor cashed in on his eight-year relationship to Meghan and is set to make a new TV show about an American divorcee who marries into the British royal family.

source: Thenetng